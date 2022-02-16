CHICAGO (CBS) — After accused serial scammer Candace Clark rejected a plea deal that would have seen her sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison, a Cook County judge scheduled a jury trial for April 18.

CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has been following Clark’s case for years. We uncovered the schemes that led to several felony charges against Clark. They include pretending to be a high-ranking state official, and renting luxury homes without paying her landlords.

Clark was arrested as a result of our reporting. She faces six felony charges: One for impersonating a state employee and five for theft by deception.

Cook County prosecutors had been offering a deal for Clark to plead guilty to all six counts and be sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison, but when she asked for another 60 days to get her affairs in order, a judge said no, and Clark rejected the deal and asked for a jury trial.

The judge in her case scheduled trial for April 18, but Clark is due back in court on March 18 for pretrial motions.

The charges against Clark are related to complaints that took place in the last few years but the CBS 2 investigators uncovered victims and scams that started more than 20 years ago.

When she attended Percy Julian High, Clark told classmates she had been crowned Miss Teen Illinois in 1987. The CBS 2 investigators exposed that lie and revealed the truth. The real winner was Danielle Reese.

In the early 2000s, Clark posed as a community counselor, accused of ripping off young mothers. When Clark pretended to be a real estate agent, she gained the trust of retiree Darlene Simmons, and ended up conning her out of thousands.

“She’s the devil,” Simmons said.

Clark’s most elaborate impersonation was when she posed as state employee. She produced six fake ceremonies, hired 50 actors, musicians, singers and racked up $20,000 in expenses and stiffed everybody.

Then there were the housing scams. Our investigation revealed Clark was a serial squatter. eventually cheating landlords out of more than $200,000.

The most serious counts against Clark carry a minimum sentence of 3 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 7 years.

The case hit a slight snag last week, after Clark didn’t show up in court and instead called in from the hospital, telling the judge she had COVID symptoms and was told to quarantine while she waited for results. On Wednesday, her attorney confirmed she had tested positive for COVID-19 and is still recovering.