CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students celebrated Black History Month Wednesday, with the help of Chicago chef Chloe Gould.
Chef Gould shared her chicken curry jambalaya recipe, with culinary arts students at the Dunbar Vocational Career Academy, then got to work making the dish in the school’s teaching kitchen.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect Tonight
The jambalaya was also served district-wide, as the featured meal for Back History Month. Chef Gould owns the catering company DixiePura and is also a CPS alum, graduating from Dunbar High School.READ MORE: South Shore Restaurant Ditches Food Delivery Apps Made Popular During The Pandemic; 'I'm Not Making Money'
MORE NEWS: April Trial Date Set For Accused Serial Scammer Candace Clark After She Rejects Plea Deal