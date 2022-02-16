CHICAGO (CBS)– A road block for Governor JB Pritzker and a non-committal answer from the city’s top doctor on if or when Chicago will see an end to COVID restrictions.
Initially, the city seemed to be in side step with the state when the governor said mask rules would lift at the end of the month. But, when Dr. Alison Arwady was broached about this Tuesday, she cited the need to follow the numbers
She said the final determination could come next week.
A bipartisan committee rejected the state's emergency mask rule for schools.
The Governor’s emergency COVID mitigations for Illinois schools expired on Sunday, so they were refiled, only to be blocked by the committee.
They cited the temporary restraining order, that's keeping dozens of school districts across the state from requiring masks.
This committee vote appears to have big consequences, affecting more than just schools in the lawsuit, but schools across the state