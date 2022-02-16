CHICAGO (CBS) — The legendary West Loop hot dog spot Fast Track is calling it quits.
Fast Track, at Lake and Des Plaines streets, has been serving up Chicago Vienna-style hot dogs and Polish sausages and fresh-cut fries for more than 30 years. Owners Eddie and Bonnie Tefka noted that back in the 1990s, Fast Track was known as an all-night hangout for nightclub-goers who went to venues such as The Shelter and China Club.
Before the residential boom in the area, factory and office workers also lined up at Fast Track, the owners said.
But a new residential and retail development is now coming to the site, and thus, Fast Track is going out of business.
It closes for good on Wednesday at 4 p.m.