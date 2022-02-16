GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Albert Ramon
CHICAGO (CBS) —Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight for the City of Chicago and for areas to the south and southeast. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight for northern Cook County and areas to the west.

Numerous showers this evening. Downpours and thunder will be possible through 1 a.m. Isolated flooding is possible, but mainly for areas along and south of I-80.
Cold air moves in overnight, allowing for a brief window for sleet and freezing rain between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Light accumulations of ice will be possible.

Snow chances increase late Thursday morning and continue through the afternoon and evening hours. Some heavy snow is possible. A strong north wind will create blowing snow, reducing visibilities for some during the afternoon and evening commute.

TONIGHT: Areas of heavy rain this evening, then a chance for freezing rain and sleet after 2 a.m. Low 29°
THURSDAY: Snow showers increase late morning and continue through the early evening. High 29°
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. High 27°

Cold Thursday night with lows in the single digits. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 20s for Friday.

