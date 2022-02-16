With Horizon League Ban Reversed, UIC Sports Teams Are Moving Full Steam Ahead Toward Conference ChampionshipsChampionship dreams are alive again for UIC student athletes, after the Horizon League decided this week to reinstate athletes’ postseason eligibility.

UIC Flames Winter, Spring Sports Teams Will Get To Play In Conference Championships After All, Restored After Ban For Violating Horizon League's BylawsUIC athletes will get to participate in conference championships after all, as the Horizon League has restored their eligibility for postseason play – effective immediately.

Boxers Like Floyd Mayweather Jr. Inspire DeMar DeRozan's Offense For BullsFor the last six Bulls games, the points have come like a flurry of punches for DeMar DeRozan.

DePaul Falls Short To Butler In Close GameSimas Lukosius hit a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining to give Butler the lead en route to a win over DePaul on Tuesday night.

'It's An Honor, It's A Thrill': DePaul's Doug Bruno Elected To The Women's Basketball Hall Of Fame"I don't think in terms of what I've given. I thank God every day I can wake up and put on gym shoes and go the gym instead of an office and interact with young people and help young people help themselves be the best they can be."

DeBrincat's 28th Goal Snaps Tie In 3rd, Blackhawks Down Winnipeg JetsAlex DeBrincat scored his 28th goal midway through the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.