CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight for the City of Chicago and for areas to the south and southeast. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight for northern Cook County and areas to the west.
Numerous showers this evening. Downpours and thunder will be possible through 1 a.m. Isolated flooding is possible, but mainly for areas along and south of I-80.
Cold air moves in overnight, allowing for a brief window for sleet and freezing rain between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Light accumulations of ice will be possible.
Snow chances increase late Thursday morning and continue through the afternoon and evening hours. Some heavy snow is possible. A strong north wind will create blowing snow, reducing visibilities for some during the afternoon and evening commute.
TONIGHT: Areas of heavy rain this evening, then a chance for freezing rain and sleet after 2 a.m. Low 29°
THURSDAY: Snow showers increase late morning and continue through the early evening. High 29°
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. High 27°
Cold Thursday night with lows in the single digits. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 20s for Friday.