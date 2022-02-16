CHICAGO (CBS) — Police late Wednesday issued two separate community alerts about robbery patterns in Hyde Park in recent days.
One pattern involved two robberies that happened within 45 minutes this past Saturday, in which armed robbers came out of an alley, presented several black handguns, and demanded the victims' property. The robbers then drove off in a black sedan.
One of these robberies happened at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East 54th Place, the other at 11:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East 54th Street.
Police said there are four robbers – all male and all wearing face masks. One of them is described as being 5 feet 8 or 5 feet 9 inches tall.
Another pattern involves two robberies that happened on Sunday and Monday, in which the robbers implied they had a gun and demanded the victims' property. In these robberies, the suspects fled in a white sedan.
One of these robberies happened at 7:13 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of South Lake Park Avenue, the other at 10:38 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East 55th Street.
The suspects are described as males between 15 and 16 years old, standing 5 feet even to 5 feet 8 inches tall.
Police have not indicated whether these two robbery patterns are believed to be related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.