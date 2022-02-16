CHICAGO (CBS) – The southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway were closed for more than an hour on Wednesday, as Illinois State Police investigated reports of shots fired near Pulaski Road.
Initial reports say around 10:50 a.m., ISP Troopers responded to a reported shooting on Interstate 55 southbound at South Pulaski Road.
At approximately 11:48 a.m., the southbound lanes near Damen were closed for the investigation. All lanes reopened by 1:07 p.m.
No one was injured in the shooting, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at 847-294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.