LINDENHURST, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was found beaten to death Tuesday afternoon in far north suburban Lindenhurst.
Lindenhurst police had been assisting Algonquin police with a missing persons investigation involving a Kelly Hedmark, 25, who had last been seen Sunday after leaving her home on Yosemite Parkway in Algonquin. She had been headed at the time to her boyfriend's home in the 0-99 block of Beck Road in Lindenhurst.
On Monday, Hedmark's family learned that her boyfriend had been involved in a head-on car crash at Bates and Freeport roads in Rockton, Illinois in which he and the other driver were both killed. Hedmark was not with them at the time, police said.
Hedmark’s family reported her missing to Algonquin police. Her car was found in the driveway of her boyfriend’s home in Lindenhurst, and at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Algonquin and Lindenhurst police got a search warrant to go into the home.
Police found Hedmark dead. An autopsy by the Lake County Coroner's office determined she died of blunt force head trauma.
The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is conducting a homicide investigation along with the relevant police departments. Police said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.