By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS)Violence outside Kick-Off’s Bar & Grill in south suburban Markham has prompted the mayor to call for a midnight curfew for all bars – and other bar owners behave made their objections known.

At a Markham City Hall meeting late Wednesday, owners of other bars and clubs in Markham asked why they are being punished just because of the bad behavior at one bar.

“As the mayor I don’t see that. I don’t think that’s fair. I don’t just answer to the bars, and I don’t just answer to the fast food chains. I answer to the residents,” Mayor Roger Agpawa said at the hearing. “So I’ve talked to the bar owners before – I’ve talked with all of them. And if I didn’t support them, they would know that.”

The Markham City Council is not expected to make a decision on the matter until next week.

We checked the records, and found police responded to Kick-Off’s more than 500 times in 2020, and more than 300 times last year.

