MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — Violence outside Kick-Off’s Bar & Grill in south suburban Markham has prompted the mayor to call for a midnight curfew for all bars – and other bar owners behave made their objections known.
At a Markham City Hall meeting late Wednesday, owners of other bars and clubs in Markham asked why they are being punished just because of the bad behavior at one bar.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning With Snow To Follow Rain, Ice
“As the mayor I don’t see that. I don’t think that’s fair. I don’t just answer to the bars, and I don’t just answer to the fast food chains. I answer to the residents,” Mayor Roger Agpawa said at the hearing. “So I’ve talked to the bar owners before – I’ve talked with all of them. And if I didn’t support them, they would know that.”READ MORE: 2 Years After Courtney Heater's Death In North Carolina, Rainbow PUSH Coalition Is Joining Her Mother In Demanding Answers About What Happened
The Markham City Council is not expected to make a decision on the matter until next week.MORE NEWS: A Look At Some Black Chicagoans Who Are Breaking Down Barriers In The Wine Business And Enjoying Success
We checked the records, and found police responded to Kick-Off’s more than 500 times in 2020, and more than 300 times last year.