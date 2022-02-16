GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:arrest, Metra, Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)– A suspect in a Metra Electric train robbery was arrested overnight.

Metra police confirmed the robbery suspect was arrested in calumet city and charges are pending.

At 2:07 p.m. as an inbound Metra Electric train pulled into the Van Buren Street station, the man – who was a passenger on the train – took out a black semiautomatic handgun and announced a robbery.

He took all the conductor’s cash and ran off into the station, Metra police said.

Police released two photos, one of them showing the man with the gun in hand on the station platform.

Metra Robbery Suspect

