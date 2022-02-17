CHICAGO (CBS)– An 11-year-old charged with carjacking two women at gunpoint last year returns to court Thursday.

The carjacking happened last year in November, and since then the 11-year-old was placed on electronic monitoring. He is expected in court at 9 a.m.

Police said the boy was arrested in West Englewood, after he was identified as one of the multiple carjackers who stole a car at gunpoint from a 36-year-old woman and her 57-year-old mother on Nov. 19, 2021, near 110th Street and Harding Avenue.

While investigating that case, police said the 11-year-old also was seen inside a vehicle that was reported stolen on Nov. 13 in the 7300 block of South Francisco Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

The boy has been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

We showed you the unbelievable video of the crime back in November.

“The kid stopped and looked at me, and my daughter looked at me, and I said, Oh God,’” the 57-year-old victim told us. “Within 20 seconds, a kid walked up and pulled a gun out on us.”

The woman said she is in therapy.

“He actually skipped like a child, all the way up. Skipping, like young kids do. He’s being a kid,” the woman said. “I don’t actually think he knew what he was doing, or getting involved with.”