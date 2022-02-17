GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– After heavy rain and snow on the way, Chicago, airlines have canceled hundreds of flights on Thursday at O’Hare and Midway airports.

As of 6:20 a.m., 192 flights were canceled at O’Hare and 131 flights were canceled at Midway.

Delays at both airports are averaging over 15 minutes.

A wet morning is ahead with an icy mix turning to snow.

First Alert Weather models show Chicago snow totals range from 2 to 6 inches, but heaviest snow falls south with between 4 to 8 inches of snow expected. Snow wraps up by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.

