CHICAGO (CBS)– After heavy rain and snow on the way, Chicago, airlines have canceled hundreds of flights on Thursday at O’Hare and Midway airports.
As of 6:20 a.m., 192 flights were canceled at O’Hare and 131 flights were canceled at Midway.
Delays at both airports are averaging over 15 minutes.
A wet morning is ahead with an icy mix turning to snow.
First Alert Weather models show Chicago snow totals range from 2 to 6 inches, but heaviest snow falls south with between 4 to 8 inches of snow expected. Snow wraps up by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.