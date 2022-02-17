CHICAGO (CBS) — As we celebrate Black History Month, we turn our attention to a talented Chicago native, who’s shown his versatility in the movies, on television and on the stage.

Now, actor Sharif Atkins is back home in a play written by one of the titans of American theatre.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams learns he’s getting a lot of support from his family here.

On January 29th, Sharif Atkins had a birthday he won’t soon forget: He performed on the Goodman Theatre stage in front of some very special people in the audience. Including his parents.

“Only in Chicago could that happen where 200 family members and friends of the family come together to celebrate not only the show but celebrated me on my birthday,” Atkins said.

It has been a joyous homecoming for this product of Chatham and Hyde Park. He has a lead role in “Gem of the Ocean.”

Written by a theater giant August Wilson and directed by a Chicago legend, Chuck Smith. Sarif, who’s winning rave reviews for his performance, gets to do it in his hometown. As a student at Whitney Young High School, he found out acting was the life for him.

“It was really in that space creatively why I started to kind of have that experience,” Atkins said. “Of what it felt like to be on stage and to be in the mix with all these ridiculously creative and talented kids.”

For college, he stayed close to home at Northwestern University’s acclaimed theater program. One of his professors, Mary Poole, was an enormous influence.

“She was just so passionate and so infectious with her enthusiasm about the craft craft that I just bought it all hook line and sinker,” he said.

After performances on Chicago’s biggest stages, it was on to Hollywood, where Sharif has done movies and television, including a stint as a doctor on ER.

Considering his versatility it begs the question: what does he prefer? Television? Movies? The stage?

“It’s D, Jim. D, all the above,” he said.

“If I were to prescribe a 10 to 20 year future for myself, I say hit me with all of it,” Atkins said. “As long my family, as long as my wife, my kids, as long as everybody’s okay, hit me with it all.”

And if that includes more work, and more family reunions in Chicago, even better for Sharif Atkins.

“Yeah, yeah, it’s nothing like being close to your mom and dad,” Atkins said. “You know you can get a home cooked meal anytime you want.”

You can catch Sharif Atkins in “Gem of the Ocean” at the Goodman Theatre now running through Sunday, February 27th.