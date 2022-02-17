Chicago Weather Alert: Snow Pounds Chicago Area With Totals Of 5 Inches For Some AreasChicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday as snow pounded the area.

Chicago Weather Alert: Neighbors Help Plow And Shovel, Parking Dibs Items Back On Streets In Bridgeport After Winter StormLast week, the City of Chicago essentially put an end to parking dibs for the season – advising people they had better pick up their lawn chairs and ironing boards they had used to reserve parking spaces, or else the city would toss them. In the Bridgeport neighborhood following the winter storm that pounded the area Thursday, dibs items were back in the streets again.

Snow Storm Causes Massive Pileup Involving Dozens Of Vehicles East Of PeoriaDozens of vehicles are said to be involved in a massive pile-up east of Peoria.

Chicago Weather Alert: Documenting A Snow-Packed, Messy, And Slow Drive To The South SuburbsIt was a rough drive for anyone who had to be on the roads during the winter storm Thursday afternoon and evening. Marie Saavedra found plenty of less-than-ideal conditions as she documented her drive from the CBS 2 Broadcast Center downtown to the south suburbs.