CHICAGO (CBS) — A ruling on the order that is blocking the mask mandate in certain schools across the state could come as early as Thursday.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reports on a push in Elementary District 62 in Des Plaines to go maskless and soon.

There’s an online fundraiser backed by over two dozen parents raising money so the district can be added to the lawsuit so they, too, can be mask optional.

But as seen in districts across the state — not all parents like Attiq Rai agree.

Atiq: It should be mandatory masks, especially for elementary schools.

Marissa: So, you’re not signing the petition?

Atiq: No.

So far, over two dozen District 62 parents in Des Plaines have raised almost $3,500 in hopes of paying the fees to be added to the lawsuit.

In the last couple of weeks, districts across the state made the decision to go mask optional after they were named in a lawsuit that kickstarted what can only be described as legal whiplash surrounding masks in Illinois schools

What will add clarity is the official ruling from the state appellant court that could come down as soon as Thursday.

Those on both sides of the coin have submitted their briefs as of yesterday, and now the wait begins.

Depending on how all of this goes it could end up in the Illinois Supreme Court.