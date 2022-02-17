CHICAGO (CBS)– A wet night across the Chicago area has many residents waking up to flooded roadways.
Just outside the city in Cicero, on Cicero Avenue, the road under the viaduct near 33rd Place is flooded.
READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Charged In Deadly Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Boy In West Town
Many residents had to brave through knee-high water and some cars were stalled in the standing water.
READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Over 300 Flight Cancellations At Chicago Airports Amid Winter Storm Warning
A wet morning is ahead with an icy mix turning to snow.
Chicago snow totals range from 2 to 6 inches, but heaviest snow falls south with between 4 to 8 inches of snow expected. Snow wraps up by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.
CBS 2’s Marissa Parra is reporting live from the Mobile Weather Lab.
She said I-57 going into Bolingbrook, roads are wet, but looking good. This could soon change as snow moves in.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning, Advisory In Effect; 2 To 6 Inches Of Snow Possible