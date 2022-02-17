GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Thursday marked the second day of squabbling on the Illinois House floor over masks to mitigate against COVID-19.

Once again, some Republican state representatives refused to wear masks. On Thursday, nine members were kicked out for going maskless – and later checked in remotely.

After those nine members were asked to leave. The rest of the Republican House Caucus followed.

On Wednesday, a group of Republican state members was also asked to leave when they refused to wear masks. They in turn demanded temperature checks for all House members.

Temperature checks were then given, and all members passed.

