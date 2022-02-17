CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is in custody after shots were fired at officers in the area of Glenwood and Farwell avenues in Rogers Park, according to police.
HAPPENING NOW: shots fired at the police during an investigation in the @chicagocaps24 district. No officers were injured. One offender in custody and weapon recovered. Active scene in the area of Glenwood / Farwell. Please stay away from the area. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/6iKNgf4ekX
No officers were injured in the shooting. A weapon was also recovered.
The scene is near the Morse Avenue Chicago Transit Authority Red Line stop. Police are advising people to stay away from the area as the investigation remains active.
This is a developing story.