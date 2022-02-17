GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is in custody after shots were fired at officers in the area of Glenwood and Farwell avenues in Rogers Park, according to police.

No officers were injured in the shooting. A weapon was also recovered.

The scene is near the Morse Avenue Chicago Transit Authority Red Line stop. Police are advising people to stay away from the area as the investigation remains active.

This is a developing story.

