CHICAGO (CBS) – Dozens of vehicles are said to be involved in a massive pile-up east of Peoria, according to Illinois State Police.
Initial reports say as many as 100 cars are involved in the crash on I-39. It’s closed down near Mile Marker 14.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Blizzard-Like Conditions Make For Treacherous Roads In Northwest Indiana, South Suburbs
Interstate 39 southbound will be closed for up to 12 hours. Traffic is being diverted onto IL-251 to avoid the crash.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning, Advisory In Effect As Snow Pounds Chicago Area
No serious injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Traffic Pole Falls To Ground In Streeterville; Past Google Images Show It Has Been Rusted At Base For Years
Illinois State Police are advising people to stay off the roads if they can.