GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:East Peoria, Massive Vehicle Pile Up, Peoria

CHICAGO (CBS) –  Dozens of vehicles are said to be involved in a massive pile-up east of Peoria, according to Illinois State Police.

Initial reports say as many as 100 cars are involved in the crash on I-39. It’s closed down near Mile Marker 14.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Blizzard-Like Conditions Make For Treacherous Roads In Northwest Indiana, South Suburbs

Interstate 39 southbound will be closed for up to 12 hours. Traffic is being diverted onto IL-251 to avoid the crash.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning, Advisory In Effect As Snow Pounds Chicago Area

No serious injuries were reported.

MORE NEWS: Traffic Pole Falls To Ground In Streeterville; Past Google Images Show It Has Been Rusted At Base For Years

Illinois State Police are advising people to stay off the roads if they can.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff