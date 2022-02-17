CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was denied bond after he was charged with armed robbery of a Metra Electric conductor earlier this week.
In court, it was revealed that 18-year-old Zion Brown is a sophomore at Loyola and confessed to the crime. He was arrested in the Metra Electric train robbery. Metra confirmed the robbery suspect was arrested in south suburban Calumet City.
On Tuesday February 15 just after 2:00 p.m. as an inbound Metra Electric train pulled into the Van Buren Street station, the man – who was a passenger on the train – took out a black semiautomatic handgun and announced a robbery.
He took all of the conductor's cash and ran off into the station, according to Metra police. Authorities released two photos, one of them showing the man with the gun in hand on the station platform.
In bond court, it was revealed that his mother recognized photos of her son in the media and she and son went to turn himself in. He said did it because he was hungry and looking for money to eat. In court, it was disclosed he pointed a gun at a Metra employee’s stomach and took $100 from the conductor.
Brown has no criminal history. The firearm used was a BB gun and he threw it in a dumpster alley.