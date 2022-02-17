CHICAGO (CBS) — Teachers at Proviso East High School District 209 could go on strike Friday.
On Thursday, the district said it decided to go to e-learning to prevent any classroom disruptions ahead of the possible strike.
The statement said some of its teachers recruited students to support their position, and while the district was encouraged by the students’ involvement in a cause, school officials were also concerned about safety.
The district includes Proviso East High School in Maywood and Proviso West High School in Hillside, along with Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park. The Proviso District 209 was already scheduled to be off Friday and next Monday.