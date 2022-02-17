DeMar DeRozan Breaks Wilt Chamberlain's Record As Bulls Beat KingsDeMar DeRozan's spectacular run is now one for the NBA record book.

'We Had No Life, No Spirit, And No Fight,' Coach Brad Underwood Says After Illini Lose To RutgersNo. 12 Illinois became the fourth straight ranked team to fall to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Purdue Moves Into First Place In Big Ten As Northwestern Loses To ThemZach Edey had 14 points and eight rebounds, and No. 5 Purdue moved into first place in the Big Ten with a rugged victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Chris Knight Lifts Loyola Past ValparaisoChris Knight had a season-high 20 points, including a go-ahead basket with 57 seconds left, and Loyola Chicago edged past Valparaiso on Wednesday night.

With Horizon League Ban Reversed, UIC Sports Teams Are Moving Full Steam Ahead Toward Conference ChampionshipsChampionship dreams are alive again for UIC student athletes, after the Horizon League decided this week to reinstate athletes’ postseason eligibility.

UIC Flames Winter, Spring Sports Teams Will Get To Play In Conference Championships After All, Restored After Ban For Violating Horizon League's BylawsUIC athletes will get to participate in conference championships after all, as the Horizon League has restored their eligibility for postseason play – effective immediately.