CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the West Englewood neighborhood, according to police.
Around 9:07 a.m., the victim was standing outside on the 6800 block of South Paulina when a black Chevrolet approached and fired shots.
The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
This is the first shooting in the city in over 24 hours. The last reported shooting happened Wednesday around 3:40 a.m. when a 60-year-old man was wounded near 68th and Paxton in South Shore.