CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of thieves walked into the Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile and made off with a haul of jackets Thursday afternoon.
At 1:30 p.m., the thieves entered the Canada Goose at 800 N. Michigan Ave. and took an unknown number of jackets, police said.
No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area Three detectives are investigating.
For months, CBS 2 has been tracking retail thefts that have been ravaging the city’s Magnificent Mile. CBS 2’s Tara Molina has been reporting on the issues with crime on the Mag Mile for months, and found that as of mid-December, only two people had been arrested in connection with them.