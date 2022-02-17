YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had a career-high 31 points as Youngstown State beat UIC 88-79 on Thursday night.
Cohill shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers and was 13 for 15 from the line. He added eight rebounds and seven assists.
Michael Akuchie had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Youngstown State (17-11, 11-7 Horizon League). Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 13 points. Myles Hunter had 10 points.
Damaria Franklin had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Flames (10-15, 6-10). Jace Carter added 17 points. Zion Griffin had 16 points.
The Penguins improve to 2-0 against the Flames for the season. Youngstown State defeated UIC 66-64 on Feb. 5.
