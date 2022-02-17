CHICAGO (CBS) – The sport of curling may have Scottish origins dating back to the 1500s, but over the last century, it’s literally swept the globe as a part of the winter games.

Every four years, it feels like it’s curling’s turn to sweep the nation.

“It’s exciting. That’s actually how I found curling. I watched the Olympics, and I was like ‘what is this sport?’ That was back when they showed it like three in the morning one time during the week, and now they broadcast it so much more. U.S. won gold last Olympics, so how can you not get involved with it?” said Kelly Zahn.

“When I first started watching curling at the Olympics, the idea of it being chess on ice was a fascinating concept to me. But then once I got into it and realized that it actually takes four people working in tandem to make that strategy come alive, it actually just starting firing on a lot of more cylinders in my brain. This is actually a lot of fun,” said Eric Reithel

Before the curling can commence, the ice needs to be treated. It’s a process called pebbling that actually puts tiny droplets onto the ice. And that’s what you see them furiously sweeping away.

“That texture is what allows the rock to curl. When you throw a shot, the sweeping actually counteracts that, you’re making micro-abrasions in the ice. The scrub is what allows the rock to travel farther and straighter,” Reithel said.

At Windy City Curling, they’re part of the Ice Breakers program, eyeing more diversity and inclusion in the sport. That includes allowing some to use a stick.

“If you watch them, you’ll see they lunge. I walk out. I gradually let the stick push the rock out. They tried to get me to lunge. After the third time falling, I said either I get the stick or I don’t play,” said Linda Arra.

One of our morning news writers is in the Windy City Curling Club. It is definitely an emerging sport around the world.