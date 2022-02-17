CHICAGO (CBS) — Last week, the City of Chicago essentially put an end to parking dibs for the season – advising people they had better pick up their lawn chairs and ironing boards they had used to reserve parking spaces, or else the city would toss them.

In the Bridgeport neighborhood following the winter storm that pounded the area Thursday, dibs items were back in the streets again.

Meanwhile, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar talked with several people who will work throughout the night to make sure the roads are as clear as possible on Friday morning.

Rush hour crawled even slower Thursday night with the constant snow, and at times, low visibility. Some people were even happy to walk to get off the road.

Meanwhile, Bob Houlihan dusted off his truck off ahead of a long night of plowing. We saw several private snow removal trucks already at it – even as the snow was still falling.

Houlihan, of Bridgeview, said he was hard at work until the early morning hours.

On the sidewalks, Tom Duddleston didn’t just shovel – he also watched out for his Bridgeview neighbors – with some help from his dog, Sunday, who didn’t seem to mind.

“He loves this stuff,” Duddleston said. “He’s always out here running around.”

Duddleson emphasized the importance of looking out for his neighbors.

“Little older people, so I try and get their stairs clean them up – and then my neighbor over there, he lives in Indiana, so I try and help him out whenever I can,” he said.

And when it snows, Benjamin Reyes knows his chores begin.

“It’s just like a thing to do – it’s a chore,” Benjamin said. “It’s like pretty easy right now, because it’s soft and new.”

We also met Roberto Sanchez, who chipped a thick layer of ice of his car. He had warm thoughts on his mind

“It’s almost March,” Sanchez said. “A couple more months and we’ll be better.”

De Mar reported streets were pretty clear in Bridgeport, and plows were coming through.