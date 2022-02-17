CHICAGO (CBS) – The NAACP and BET announced the performers and presenters for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards on Thursday.
The event will be hosted by seven-time image award winner Anthony Anderson and will feature presenters including Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Morgan Freeman, Questlove, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and NAACP Board Chairman Leon W. Russell for the televised awards.
This year, Grammy Award-winning artist Mary J. Blige will perform during this year’s show.
The non-televised award categories will be held on the NAACP Image Award website and YouTube channel.
The virtual show will be hosted nightly by actor and comedian Affion Crockett with presenters including Aida Rodriguez, Asiahn Bryant, Clint Coley, Cory Hardrict, Courtney Nichole, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Derrick Johnson, Karen Boykin-Towns, Khleo Thomas, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Leon W. Russell, Lori Harvey, Luke Lawal Jr., Marcel Spears, Matt Cedeno, Melissa L. Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Wisdom Cole.
Actor Samuel L. Jackson will be presented with the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones will be presented with the Social Justice Impact Award.
Members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, Texas House Democratic Caucus, and Texas Legislative Black Caucus will receive the Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award. This year’s award is presented to those who individually and collectively exemplify the spirit of Roy Wilkins, who led the NAACP during the pivotal years of the modern civil rights movement and embrace the organization’s work fighting for justice, protecting voting rights, and encouraging full participation in the political process.
This year will also mark the first time since 1993 that the NAACP will present the Roy Wilkins award. Past recipients include United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez, Justice Thurgood Marshall, and Rev. Jesse L. Jackson.
This year's Activist of the Year award will be presented to Scot X. Esdaile, President of the Connecticut State Conference of NAACP branches and a member of the NAACP national board of directors. Youth Activist of the Year will be presented to Channing Hill, NAACP Chapter President of Howard University.
The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards airs on BET Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. EST. The non-televised categories will be announced Feb. 21-25 at 8 pm EST, 5 pm PST.