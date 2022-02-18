GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Brighton Park, Chicago News, Crime, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy was shot Friday morning while riding in a car in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police said the boy was in a car with a 19-year-old man on the 2600 block of West 39th Place shortly before 7:45 a.m., when an SUV pulled up alongside them, and someone inside started shooting.

The 8-year-old boy was shot in his left buttock, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The 19-year-old man was not wounded.

No one was in custody.

Area One detectives were investigating.

