CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy was shot Friday morning while riding in a car in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
Police said the boy was in a car with a 19-year-old man on the 2600 block of West 39th Place shortly before 7:45 a.m., when an SUV pulled up alongside them, and someone inside started shooting.READ MORE: Court Dismisses Pritzker's Appeal Of School Mask Mandate Ruling; Governor Will Take Case To Illinois Supreme Court
The 8-year-old boy was shot in his left buttock, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.READ MORE: Body Found At Illinois Beach State Park Identified As Missing Highwood Man
The 19-year-old man was not wounded.
No one was in custody.MORE NEWS: Indiana To Begin New Changes In Contact Tracing Starting Next Week
Area One detectives were investigating.