CHICAGO (CBS) – A body found at Illinois Beach State Park last weekend has been identified as missing 22-year-old man of Highwood.
On Feb 4, Gurnee Police received a notification of the disappearance of Damarquis Henry. Investigators worked with area businesses, residents, and tips from the public leading to the discovery of Henry’s vehicle found abandoned at Hosah Park in Zion on Feb. 9.READ MORE: City Denies Operating Permit For Controversial Metal Shredding Plant On Southeast Side, Citing 'Unacceptable Risk'
Around 8:55 a.m. on Feb. 11, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about a body located at 21st Street and Burnett Avenue in unincorporated Zion. Gurnee Police, the Lake County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police were all notified and responded to the scene.READ MORE: I-65 Reopens After Hours-Long Pileup Caused By Multiple Truck Crashes On Snowy Highway
Henry’s body was positively identified. An autopsy was completed on Feb. 14, at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Further tests are pending, and the cause of death is not being released at this time. There is no evidence to suggest that there is any threat to the community.MORE NEWS: Interstate 39 Lanes Reopen As Clean Up Continues Following Massive Pile-Up Involving Over 100 Vehicles
The overall investigation continues by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, the Gurnee Police Department, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.