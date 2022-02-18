CHICAGO (CBS) — A father in South Suburban Posen is in mourning after his 17-year-old son collapsed during a basketball game and died.

It happened last week at an away game at Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray spoke exclusively to the teen’s father.

“I’m definitely hurt. I’m going to be hurt forever.”

It’s a pain Terry Wheatley has never had to endure. His middle child, 17-year-old Cameran Wheatley, suddenly died.

“I have to keep going for the kid. He wouldn’t want us to stop. He really wouldn’t. That’s just the type of person he is.”

Last Tuesday, the Bremen High School senior was playing an away game at Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences.

His father says the game was delayed and he works a late-night shift in Joliet. Terry was at the game.

“I’m like, ah it’s getting late, I need to go to work. And I’m like, it’s the fourth quarter, I’ll just pack it up and I’ll go. I didn’t even make it halfway to work before I got the call.”

A call he never thought he’d receive. His son collapsed while playing ball on the court.

“I’m thinking he’s probably hurt pretty bad, but not death. Like, I never would have thought he would pass away from this.”

Wheatley says his son has been playing basketball since he was 8-years-old and has never had any medical conditions.

“He started out at Avalon Park in the City, playing small fry and from there it was just, basketball, basketball, basketball, basketball, and that was it. School, basketball, and clothes.”

Wheatley says the autopsy report doesn’t give an indication of why his son suddenly died.

“No medical issues, completely healthy kid, shot records are up to date, he had nothing, nothing.”

Bremen High School’s principal released this statement saying, “We are extremely saddened by the loss of our student-athlete. He has been a great role model in every sense, and he will be missed.”

Wheatley says his lively house will never be the same.

“It’s just not a reality right now. A little bit in the fog.”

Bremen High School is planning to host some form of a ceremony for 17-year-old Cameran Wheatley tonight before the basketball game during senior night.

We reached out to Chicago Public Schools, who say the gym at Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences has a defibrillator. It was installed in 2020, but it’s not clear whether the device was used last week.