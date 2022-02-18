CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter temperatures are back, but a warmup is on the way.
Friday is off to a bitter cold start with wind chills near 0 degrees. High temperatures will climb to the low 30s.
READ MORE: Governor Pritzker's Appeal On Temporary Restraining Order For School Mask Mandate Dismissed
Quiet but COLD morning. Wind chills at or below zero @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/HgrxS0nVgH
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) February 18, 2022
By Friday evening, chances for scattered snow showers return, little in the way of accumulation. Lows will be in the singles and lower teens.
READ MORE: More Than 200 Snow Plows Deployed Friday Morning
Sunshine continues into Saturday as well as the cold. Cold and bluster in the 20s.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather Alert: Snow Pounds Chicago Area With Totals Of 5 Inches For Some Areas
By Sunday, temperatures climb to the low 40s.