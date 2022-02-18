GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter temperatures are back, but a warmup is on the way.

Friday is off to a bitter cold start with wind chills near 0 degrees. High temperatures will climb to the low 30s.

By Friday evening, chances for scattered snow showers return, little in the way of accumulation. Lows will be in the singles and lower teens.

Sunshine continues into Saturday as well as the cold. Cold and bluster in the 20s.

By Sunday, temperatures climb to the low 40s.

