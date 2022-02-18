(Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO (CBS) — Some parts of the Chicago area got as much as 9 inches of snow from Thursday’s winter storm, with the heaviest totals coming in northwest Indiana, where there are still dangerous driving conditions on I-65, hours after the snow stopped falling.
Here are the totals reported by the National Weather Service, with the biggest totals in northwest Indiana and central Illinois, while the northern and northwestern suburbs got only a few inches or less:
Morocco, Ind. 9.0 in 0950 PM 02/17 Public Gibson City 8.0 in 0850 PM 02/17 Broadcast Media Crown Point, Ind. 8.0 in 0900 PM 02/17 Public Rensselaer, Ind. 8.0 in 0948 PM 02/17 Public Hobart, Ind. 7.5 in 0900 PM 02/17 Broadcast Media South Haven, Mich. 7.3 in 0852 PM 02/17 Public Kentland, Ind. 7.2 in 0949 PM 02/17 Public Strawn 7.0 in 0850 PM 02/17 Broadcast Media Streator 6.0 in 0700 PM 02/17 Trained Spotter Chesterton, Ind. 6.0 in 0900 PM 02/17 Broadcast Media Lowell, Ind. 6.0 in 0900 PM 02/17 Broadcast Media Porter, Ind. 5.5 in 0900 PM 02/17 Broadcast Media Chatsworth 5.0 in 0735 PM 02/17 Broadcast Media Schererville, Ind. 5.0 in 0900 PM 02/17 Broadcast Media South Shore - Chicago 4.8 in 0800 PM 02/17 Public Irwin 4.8 in 1015 PM 02/17 Cocorahs Lynwood 4.7 in 0715 PM 02/17 CO-OP Observer West Ridge - Chicago 4.5 in 0715 PM 02/17 Cocorahs Joliet 4.4 in 0730 PM 02/17 Trained Spotter Somonauk 4.3 in 0520 PM 02/17 Public Peotone 4.3 in 0731 PM 02/17 CO-OP Observer Rockdale 4.3 in 0957 PM 02/17 Trained Spotter Romeoville 4.1 in 1100 PM 02/17 Official NWS Obs Roselle 4.0 in 0645 PM 02/17 Public St. Charles 4.0 in 0715 PM 02/17 Trained Spotter Niles 4.0 in 0730 PM 02/17 Public Naperville 4.0 in 0739 PM 02/17 NWS Employee Oak Lawn 3.9 in 0715 PM 02/17 Public Homewood 3.9 in 0855 PM 02/17 Cocorahs Midway Airport 3.8 in 0815 PM 02/17 CO-OP Observer Winfield 3.7 in 0700 PM 02/17 Cocorahs Batavia 3.6 in 0705 PM 02/17 Trained Spotter Mokena 3.5 in 0600 PM 02/17 Public Evanston 3.5 in 0643 PM 02/17 Broadcast Media Naperville 3.5 in 0741 PM 02/17 Trained Spotter Arlington Heights 3.4 in 0704 PM 02/17 Public Homer Glen 3.4 in 0246 AM 02/18 Public Deerfield 3.3 in 0721 PM 02/17 Public Plainfield 3.3 in 0830 PM 02/17 NWS Employee Medinah 3.2 in 0600 PM 02/17 Public Carbon Hill 3.2 in 0730 PM 02/17 Cocorahs DuPage Airport 3.0 in 0700 PM 02/17 Cocorahs Crest Hill 3.0 in 0710 PM 02/17 CO-OP Observer Ohare Airport 2.9 in 0800 PM 02/17 Official NWS Obs Douglas - Chicago 2.6 in 0956 PM 02/17 NWS Employee Highwood 2.1 in 0637 PM 02/17 Public Crystal Lake 0.5 in 1000 PM 02/17 Public Lakewood 0.3 in 0900 PM 02/17 Public