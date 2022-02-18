GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
Chicago Weather, National Weather Service, Snow Totals
CHICAGO (CBS) — Some parts of the Chicago area got as much as 9 inches of snow from Thursday’s winter storm, with the heaviest totals coming in northwest Indiana, where there are still dangerous driving conditions on I-65, hours after the snow stopped falling.

Here are the totals reported by the National Weather Service, with the biggest totals in northwest Indiana and central Illinois, while the northern and northwestern suburbs got only a few inches or less:

Morocco, Ind.                9.0 in    0950 PM 02/17   Public
Gibson City                  8.0 in    0850 PM 02/17   Broadcast Media
Crown Point, Ind.            8.0 in    0900 PM 02/17   Public
Rensselaer, Ind.             8.0 in    0948 PM 02/17   Public
Hobart, Ind.                 7.5 in    0900 PM 02/17   Broadcast Media
South Haven, Mich.           7.3 in    0852 PM 02/17   Public
Kentland, Ind.               7.2 in    0949 PM 02/17   Public
Strawn                       7.0 in    0850 PM 02/17   Broadcast Media
Streator                     6.0 in    0700 PM 02/17   Trained Spotter
Chesterton, Ind.             6.0 in    0900 PM 02/17   Broadcast Media
Lowell, Ind.                 6.0 in    0900 PM 02/17   Broadcast Media
Porter, Ind.                 5.5 in    0900 PM 02/17   Broadcast Media
Chatsworth                   5.0 in    0735 PM 02/17   Broadcast Media
Schererville, Ind.           5.0 in    0900 PM 02/17   Broadcast Media
South Shore - Chicago        4.8 in    0800 PM 02/17   Public
Irwin                        4.8 in    1015 PM 02/17   Cocorahs
Lynwood                      4.7 in    0715 PM 02/17   CO-OP Observer
West Ridge - Chicago         4.5 in    0715 PM 02/17   Cocorahs
Joliet                       4.4 in    0730 PM 02/17   Trained Spotter
Somonauk                     4.3 in    0520 PM 02/17   Public
Peotone                      4.3 in    0731 PM 02/17   CO-OP Observer
Rockdale                     4.3 in    0957 PM 02/17   Trained Spotter
Romeoville                   4.1 in    1100 PM 02/17   Official NWS Obs
Roselle                      4.0 in    0645 PM 02/17   Public
St. Charles                  4.0 in    0715 PM 02/17   Trained Spotter
Niles                        4.0 in    0730 PM 02/17   Public
Naperville                   4.0 in    0739 PM 02/17   NWS Employee
Oak Lawn                     3.9 in    0715 PM 02/17   Public
Homewood                     3.9 in    0855 PM 02/17   Cocorahs
Midway Airport               3.8 in    0815 PM 02/17   CO-OP Observer
Winfield                     3.7 in    0700 PM 02/17   Cocorahs
Batavia                      3.6 in    0705 PM 02/17   Trained Spotter
Mokena                       3.5 in    0600 PM 02/17   Public
Evanston                     3.5 in    0643 PM 02/17   Broadcast Media
Naperville                   3.5 in    0741 PM 02/17   Trained Spotter
Arlington Heights            3.4 in    0704 PM 02/17   Public
Homer Glen                   3.4 in    0246 AM 02/18   Public
Deerfield                    3.3 in    0721 PM 02/17   Public
Plainfield                   3.3 in    0830 PM 02/17   NWS Employee
Medinah                      3.2 in    0600 PM 02/17   Public
Carbon Hill                  3.2 in    0730 PM 02/17   Cocorahs
DuPage Airport               3.0 in    0700 PM 02/17   Cocorahs
Crest Hill                   3.0 in    0710 PM 02/17   CO-OP Observer
Ohare Airport                2.9 in    0800 PM 02/17   Official NWS Obs
Douglas - Chicago            2.6 in    0956 PM 02/17   NWS Employee
Highwood                     2.1 in    0637 PM 02/17   Public
Crystal Lake                 0.5 in    1000 PM 02/17   Public
Lakewood                     0.3 in    0900 PM 02/17   Public