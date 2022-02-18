GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:First Alert Weather, Mary Kay Kleist, Weather Forecast, Winter Weather Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving Clipper system will move through this evening bringing a dusting of snow. The best time for snow is 8-10 p.m.

(Credit: CBS 2)

High winds will make for hazardous travel and poor visibility through tomorrow morning. Lake & McHenry have a Wind Advisory for gusts to 45 mph.

(Credit: CBS 2)

(Credit: CBS 2)

A Winter Weather Advisory for most of the area until 9 a.m. tomorrow due to blowing & drifting snow.

(Credit: CBS 2)

TONIGHT: Evening snow showers. Windy. Clearing late. Low 9.

SATURDAY: Sunny & very cold. Wind chills to -10. High 23.

SUNDAY: Windy & partly cloudy. High 45.

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist