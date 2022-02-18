CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving Clipper system will move through this evening bringing a dusting of snow. The best time for snow is 8-10 p.m.
High winds will make for hazardous travel and poor visibility through tomorrow morning. Lake & McHenry have a Wind Advisory for gusts to 45 mph.
A Winter Weather Advisory for most of the area until 9 a.m. tomorrow due to blowing & drifting snow.
TONIGHT: Evening snow showers. Windy. Clearing late. Low 9.
SATURDAY: Sunny & very cold. Wind chills to -10. High 23.
SUNDAY: Windy & partly cloudy. High 45.