CHICAGO (CBS) — An Arctic cold front will pass through the area Friday evening, allowing for scattered snow showers from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Although brief, a few snow squalls could be heavy. Snowfall amounts of a 0.1″ to 0.4″, with isolated accumulations of a half inch to an inch possible.
Because the front will generate wind gusts behind it above 40 miles per hour at times, blowing and drifting snow will be possible overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday due to the threat of blowing snow that could impact travel.
Skies will be clearing by Saturday morning with temperatures in the single digits and low teens. It will be breezy, sunny, and cold for Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 20s.
A gusty southwest wind will boost temperatures to the mid 40s for Sunday under a partly cloudy sky.
An unsettled weather pattern returns next week with a chance for showers late Monday. Freezing rain will be possible Monday night into Tuesday.
A rain and snow mix is likely for Tuesday with highs in the 30s. Additional snow showers are in the forecast for the end of next week.
TONIGHT: Evening snow showers, then clearing skies overnight. Low 9°
SATURDAY: Sunny, cold and breezy. High 23°
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and milder. High 45°