Chicago Weather Alert: Neighbors Help Plow And Shovel, Parking Dibs Items Back On Streets In Bridgeport After Winter StormLast week, the City of Chicago essentially put an end to parking dibs for the season – advising people they had better pick up their lawn chairs and ironing boards they had used to reserve parking spaces, or else the city would toss them. In the Bridgeport neighborhood following the winter storm that pounded the area Thursday, dibs items were back in the streets again.