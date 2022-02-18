CHICAGO (CBS)– Governor Pritzker’s appeal on a temporary restraining order to block the state’s mask mandate in schools was dismissed late Thursday by an Illinois appellate court.
The court ruled the request moot after a legislative committee rejected the Illinois Department of Public Health’s attempt to renew the emergency rules that require masks in schools.READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Bitter Wind Chills Friday
“An issue is moot where an actual controversy no longer exists between the parties or where events have occurred that make it impossible for the court to grant effective relief,” court documents said.
The court ruled school districts can decide independently whether to put certain COVID measures in place.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Snow Pounds Chicago Area With Totals Of 5 Inches For Some Areas
This week, a group of state lawmakers has blocked Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker from reinstating his mask mandate in schools after it expired.
It’s an issue that has parents divided in districts across the state.
MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather Alert: Neighbors Help Plow And Shovel, Parking Dibs Items Back On Streets In Bridgeport After Winter Storm