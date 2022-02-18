CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with the attempted murder of a Gary Police officer last week. But if you tried, like we did, to find out where he is being held, you might be shocked to find out he’s already been released on bond.

CBS2’s Chris Tye is live with why many in Indiana law enforcement aren’t surprised.

Sgt. William Fazekas’ colleagues say it’s a huge issue. The signal sent to people trying to kill cops is you can be back walking the streets within days.

They say this is a disrespectful move by a Lake County magistrate who set the bond so low to an officer worthy of deep respect.

Just four days after being shot at 45 times and struck twice, Sgt. William Fazekas was back among his colleagues last Friday.

Many in the room swooped in. Doctors say they saved his life — others helped captured the suspect.

22-year-old Kameron Cooks, Jr., who after crashing into a car off Lincoln Street in Gary began firing.

“He dropped his assault weapon and when he did, he ups another gun and starts shooting and now is running at me. I’m thinking this guy is crazy.

What he is — is out of jail already. CBS 2 dug into the case.

Hours after the shooting he was found in an abandoned home near the crime scene.

Later that same day he was charged with attempted murder.

And nine days after that, we found he paid a cash bond of $13,945 and walked out of the Lake County Jail — that was Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, it’s not surprising because its completely consistent with what we are seeing throughout counties in Indiana.”

Rick Snyder is the President of the FOP in Indianapolis. Judges from Gary to Indianapolis have followed sentencing and bond guidelines that he says have gotten far too weak.

“Judges know this isn’t the right way to go with low, or no bonds. Proof positive they hedge their bets putting the suspect on a home monitoring system.”

He says Chicago police have roughly 3,000 people on electronic monitoring at any given time. Indianapolis has 4,300.

And consider Chicago is three times larger. What’s more — we checked with the clerk’s office.

When Cooks was released on bond Wednesday, there was no electronic monitoring requirement.

Cooks is due back in court next month for a hearing. The magistrates who set the bond and asked why he chose this approach and was told us they are not able to comment on a pending case.

Gary PD sources say in the same way police are held to a higher standard, those trying to take the life of an officer should be held, at least, for more than ten days.