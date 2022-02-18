CHICAGO (CBS)– A winter storm brought heavy snow for some areas and now roadways need to be cleared Friday morning.
More than 200 plows were deployed
Plows were seen from CBS 2's Mobile Weather Lab on the Kennedy Expressway near Diversey Parkway.
Snow along expressways were cleared overnight, but roadways are still slick. Overnight, a driver was rescued from a retention pond in Riverwoods after sliding off the road.
You can track the city’s snow plows with the online tracker.