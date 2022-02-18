CHICAGO (CBS)– Scientists say pancreatic cancer is one of the toughest cancers to diagnose and treat.

But, an experimental drug created by researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago is showing promise in tests on mice. The hope is that one day, it will help humans with pancreatic cancer live longer.

Medical student and PHD Danny Principe is on a team of UIC researchers going after pancreatic cancer full force.

The very nature of the disease makes it particularly challenging.

“Pancreatic cancer is a very tough one,” He said. “The disease doesn’t have a ton of symptoms until it spreads to other parts of the body and it’s very difficult to operate on a tumor that has spread. This is a disease that is very resistance to standard of care chemotherapy, resistant to radiation, immunotherapy.”

For most patients, the odds are not good.

“Most will only survive six months or a year after diagnosis,” Principe said.

But in a preclinical study, an experimental compound called “XP 524” more than doubled the average survival time in mice with pancreatic cancer and their survival was extended even further when the drug was combined with immunotherapy.

“What we found was that it can silence one of the most powerful pro-cancer genes, at least with respect to pancreatic cancer,” Principe said.

Principe’s also quick to point out that the mice trials are just an “encouraging first step.”

“We’re still a long way from treating patients, treating mice is very different,” He said. “It’s very important to make sure the safety of this drug is rigorously tested before we recommend it to anyone.”

But the team thinks it’s on the right track.

“We’re hopeful this may provide a new avenue of therapy for what is largely considered an untreatable disease.”