CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 got results for a Chicago man who was denied a COVID vaccination – all because of his information was confused with that of his twin brother.
Earlier this week we told you how a paperwork mix-up kept Reginald Morgan, 66, from getting his second shot.
Morgan rolled up his sleeve and got his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Access Community Health Network on the West Side. But when Morgan went back for the second dose this month, he was told, “We can’t give you any shots, because the paper says that you got your shots.”
Inexplicably, Morgan was denied and told that he's received all three shots – when he had not. It even says it right there on his I-CARE account – the Illinois state database used to share immunization records – that all three shots accounted for even though he has only had one.
The problem stemmed from the fact that Morgan has a twin brother, Gregory, who shares the same date of birth. To add to the confusion, along with sharing a birthday, the twins share an address – Reginald on the top floor of a two-flat, and Gregory down below.
The dates Gregory received his three Moderna vaccines from Southtown Medical Center appear on his brother Reginald's I-CARE account – though again, Reginald only got his first Pfizer vaccine just last month at Access.
However, following our report, we are told Reginald’s state vaccine records have now been corrected – and he has now received that second dose.