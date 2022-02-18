CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday’s snowstorm created a long night for crews as part of Interstate 39 is still shut down in both directions after a massive pile-up.
The pile-up left cars smashed, airbags deployed, and semi-trucks bent.
Illinois State Police say more than 100 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes near El Paso yesterday afternoon outside of Bloomington-Normal.
ISP says no one was seriously hurt.
One driver posted this to Facebook showing the wreckage after his pick-up truck ended up in a ditch.
"Everybody needs to get out of the way because there's going to be more cars coming," said David Troesser, via Facebook.
ISP says they worked with local partners to get the drivers involved to warming centers as crews worked in the dark in frigid temperatures to clean up.