By Marissa Perlman

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago high school basketball star and coach Shawn Harrington is back on the court after a shooting left him paralyzed.

CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman talked Friday with Harrington and his daughter, whom he shielded from those bullets almost eight years ago.

Harrington feels at peace at Children of Peace Catholic School, 1900 W. Taylor St.

“Basketball was my first love and still is,” he said.

Harrington was a Chicago hoops standout and became coach at Marshall Metropolitan High School, 3520 W. Addison St. He played with the Marshall Commandos back in the 1990s and appeared with Commandos teammate Arthur Agee in the classic 1994 basketball documentary “Hoop Dreams” – a film that was favorite in particular of the late CBS 2 movie critic Gene Siskel’s.

Nearly 30 years later, the kids at Children of Peace love Harrington’s kicks – and his confidence.

Every Friday, you’ll find Harrington teaching basketball fundamentals and life at Children of Peace. But he is now coaching from a wheelchair.

“If they’re surprised by the fact, ‘Hey, there’s a guy in a wheelchair who can teach me how to play basketball,’ I’m fine with that,” Harrington said. “Every time I see one of these kids shoot a jump shot and it goes in, I felt like I shot it.”

It’s such small moments on the court that Harrington says help him live out his own hoop dreams. But it’s also a way to have tough conversations with his students about what is happening in the community.

“These kids are around it every day, and with social media, there’s no way to hide from it,” Harrington said.

It has been eight years since Harrington was shot twice and paralyzed in a drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park. That January day, he was taking his daughter to school – was shot while shielding her from the bullets.

“It’s been harder for her than it’s been for me,” he said.

For the first time, we spoke with Harrington’s daughter by phone. She still worries for her family’s safety, and does not want to show her face.

But now, watching her dad back on the court brings her peace.

“To see that he’s OK – it kind of puts a Band-Aid on the wound,” Harrington’s daughter said. “I can worry a bit less.”

And she has never been more proud.

“I could just remember him saying he can’t wait to get back to his kids,” she said.

As for Harrington himself, he said he needs the kids as much as they need him – as they share his safe haven on the basketball court and they exchange life lessons through love of the game.

“I’m continuing to pass that dream on,” he said.

Harrington said his younger students ask about his wheelchair – and he always answers honestly.

The two shooters in this case were arrested, and each was sentenced to almost 60 years in prison.