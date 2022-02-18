CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s going to be a cold weekend for the Chicago area, but we still wanted to find something fun to do outdoors.

So CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist checked out the “Snowshoe with the Goat Crew” program at Reverse the Kerrs Farm in Elgin.

Goat Yoga Chicago operates at the farm, and is so popular in the warmer months that they got creative in adding this winter activity to the mix.

We all work out to help reduce stress and anxiety, and Goat Yoga Chicago owner Danielle Kerr said she wanted to come up with a fun outdoor activity in the winter to help promote mental health.

“Our friends here today are feeding the goats, they’re snowshoeing, getting a little exercise, and it’s a great combination of animal therapy and exercise,” she said. “The goats love it, the people love it, everyone is just full of smiles and laughter, and that’s what it’s all about.”

The farm name, Reverse the Kerrs Farm, is a tribute to the Chicago Cubs, the family name, and most importantly to their mission to reverse the curse and stigma around mental illness.

Snowshoes are provided to participants through February, and they’ll play it by ear in March depending on the amount of snow on the ground.

The hour-long program is for ages 12 and up.

Most of the goats are named after Chicago Cubs luminaries, like Harry Caray, Javy, Theo, and KB. Some, like Chandler and Phoebe, share names of characters from TV shows.

The goats have been interacting with humans since they were babies, so they really love people.