CHICAGO (CBS) — A monster backup on interstate 65 near Rensselaer, Indiana. Some people stuck for hours during the height of the snowstorm.

So, what was it like?

We hear firsthand from two people. One trapped in the mess like everyone else. The other, there by choice.

Storm chaser Zach Walters, whether perched above I-65 or driving in the thick of the snow — he headed toward the bad weather.

“We actually relay important information to the National Weather Service.”

Lights on, on the road, Documenting what he saw on social media.

With yesterday’s system, it came by so quickly, dropping freezing rain first. Ice accumulation is exactly what you had on I-65. Then you had snow on top of it, so people think often they can drive a little bit quicker without knowing there’s ice underneath.

And then the perfect storm of chaos, jack-knifed semis, and a miles-long, hours-long delay.

“We were there for nearly six hours.”

Trapped in the car, for six hours, Tyler Mansfield tweeted about it.

“It was 100 percent standstill. It was terrible. We didn’t have any food in the car. girlfriend water bottle down to the last few drops.”

Mansfield is from Bowling Green, Kentucky. The journey to Chicago with girlfriend Jenna to visit her family finally ended late last night.

“They had food ready for us because we were starving,” Mansfield said.

It was something, but really nothing compared to what he endured in his hometown.

He took photos recently when a tornado hit.

“Cowbells go off, this main road just wiped away. I think that’s way out there compared to having to sit for six hours.”

Back to yesterday’s storm — a rare day for our experienced storm chaser. Outmatched by mother nature, he called it quits early.

“At some point, yesterday evening, I told myself okay, it’s time to go home, the roads were getting really, really bad,” said Walters.

A successful day, well, for a chaser ended, luckily, in the place where his heart is.

“Anytime I get home it’s a sigh of relief to my family,” he said.

Two take-aways from our storm chaser: Don’t ignore the forecast. If Albert warns driving will be bad, stay home.

From Tyler, trapped for six hours: He’s going to make sure to put snacks and water in the glove compartment just in case.