STREATOR, Ill. (CBS) — In an incredible rescue caught on camera in Streator, Illinois, firefighters pulled a golden retriever named Macy from a five-foot sinkhole.
The dog's owner said they were at the dog park last Friday, and when they turned around, she was gone.
They looked everywhere, and even got a neighbor to use a drone to help in the search.
Luckily, a chocolate lab named Wrigley missed his friend and kept looking. Then, the sinkhole discovery was made.
Macy is doing fine and has been reunited with her owners.