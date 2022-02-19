CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and four others were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18.

In the first homicide of the weekend, a man was shot while in a parked car in East Chatham Friday night, according to police.

Around 9:41 p.m., the victim, 27, was sitting in a parked vehicle on the 8400 block of South Ingleside when an unknown male offender approached on foot and fired shots. The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

A man was shot inside a vehicle in Calumet Heights Friday evening.

Police said around 6:24 p.m., the victim, unknown age, was inside of a vehicle in the 9300 block of South Harper when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in grave condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot while driving in the Archer Heights neighborhood Friday evening.

The victim was traveling in a vehicle westbound around 5 p.m. on the 3900 block of West 41st Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside. An unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left armpit and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A man was shot while walking In the Albany Park neighborhood Friday night, Police said.

Around 10:26 p.m., the 20-year-old victim was walking in a parking lot on the 3500 block of West Lawrence when an occupant in a white sedan fired shots.

The victim was transported by the CFD to Saint Francis Hospital in fair condition with a graze wound to the abdomen.

A man was wounded after being shot while driving in the Irving Park area Friday night

Police said around 10:52 p.m., a 24-year-old man was driving a vehicle on the 4400 block of West Belmont when an occupant in a black SUV fired shots.

The victim was transported by the CFD in fair condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and right arm.

No one is in custody in each incident.