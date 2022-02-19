GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, hit-and-run, West Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck a child in a stroller in the city’s West Lawn neighborhood on Feb. 1.

Police are seeking to identiy the vehicle that was caught on camera. The gray four-door sedan might be a Nissan Sentra, police said.

Police are seeking to identify this vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash. (Credit: CPD)

The 3-year-old child was being pushed in a stroller in the 6200 block of South Pulaski Road shortly before 5 p.m. when the driver struck the child.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene, heading south on Pulaski.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312)745-4521. Anonymous tips can also be left at cpdtip.com.

