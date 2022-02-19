GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fox Valley Mall, Macy's, Retail Theft

CHICAGO (CBS) – Aurora Police is searching for a group of men who stole merchandise from a Macy’s store at Fox Valley Mall.

Police said the men were seen leaving the store on Jan. 14 with stolen merchandise around 12:35 p.m. The three men left the mall in an older dark blue Kia minivan.

One of the suspects can be seen wearing a black winter hat, diamond earrings, a black puffer jacket with a dark Polo fleece zip-up underneath, dark blue jeans, and dark tennis shoes.

The other two suspects were also described; one wearing a black and blue puffer coat with a hood, with two Polo fleece hoodies underneath, ripped blue jeans, and dark tennis shoes. The other suspect was wearing a yellow baseball cap, with dark long hair, wearing a North Face Hoodie, blue jeans, and black Nike Air Force shoes.

Anyone with information can call APD Investigations at 630-256-5500 or email tips@apd.aurora.il.us. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 to report information anonymously.

