CHICAGO (CBS) – Aurora Police is searching for a group of men who stole merchandise from a Macy’s store at Fox Valley Mall.
Police said the men were seen leaving the store on Jan. 14 with stolen merchandise around 12:35 p.m. The three men left the mall in an older dark blue Kia minivan.
One of the suspects can be seen wearing a black winter hat, diamond earrings, a black puffer jacket with a dark Polo fleece zip-up underneath, dark blue jeans, and dark tennis shoes.
The other two suspects were also described; one wearing a black and blue puffer coat with a hood, with two Polo fleece hoodies underneath, ripped blue jeans, and dark tennis shoes. The other suspect was wearing a yellow baseball cap, with dark long hair, wearing a North Face Hoodie, blue jeans, and black Nike Air Force shoes.
Anyone with information can call APD Investigations at 630-256-5500 or email tips@apd.aurora.il.us. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 to report information anonymously.