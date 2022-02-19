CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago alderman is taking steps to crack down on crime in the Wicker Park and Bucktown neighborhoods by introducing an ordinance to make it harder for bad businesses to get liquor licenses.

This comes after two shootings at a nightclub called the Point.

While The Point remains closed, Ald. Scott Waguspack (32nd) said it’s under a short term closure, meaning the owner can request a hearing to appeal the notice.

“Up until this last year, it was a really safe area, but it’s become unsafe due to bad actors,” he said.

Police labeled The Point a public safety threat last week, but Waguespack said that is not the only business stirring up trouble.

“On that particular 1500 block, there’s a handful of them that we want to take the most strenuous measures personally and say they’re going to committee cleaning up that block,” he said.

Waguespack said he recently introduced an ordinance to strengthen the timeline of when a bar would have to respond, including putting them through more stringent measures to respond to the city and the liquor commissioner.

“Ninety-five percent of our bars and restaurants do a great job, but we always have a handful that take up 90% of the community and police efforts. And it’s that small percentage that ruins it for everybody,” he said.

He said surrounding businesses have to take mutual responsiblity to take tough measures.

“This is the second shooting at that location, and it’s not to say that they caused it,” he said. “There are other bars that have contributed to this problem as well. And the fact is none of them have stepped up until just recently.”

Waguespack said the next step is to get community meetings together, gathering neighbors, community businesses and the chamber of commerce, which he says that process of brining attention to bad business could last up to a year.