By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — An actress and Chicago native who was missing for days has been found dead.

Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was known for her work in television shows like “Chicago Justice” and “Empire.”

Police found her body Friday in a residential neighborhood of Hollywood.

Pearlman had bene missing since Sunday.

Her website says Chicago is her hometown.

A graduate of the Second City Conservatory, Pearlman was active in the Chicago theater community before moving to California.

