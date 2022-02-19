CHICAGO (CBS) — An actress and Chicago native who was missing for days has been found dead.
Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was known for her work in television shows like “Chicago Justice” and “Empire.”READ MORE: Worry In Ukrainian Village Over Possible Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Police found her body Friday in a residential neighborhood of Hollywood.READ MORE: Chicago First Alert Weather: Big Warmup Coming Sunday
Pearlman had bene missing since Sunday.
Her website says Chicago is her hometown.MORE NEWS: Chicago Police Searching For Suspects In Englewood Dollar Store Robberies
A graduate of the Second City Conservatory, Pearlman was active in the Chicago theater community before moving to California.