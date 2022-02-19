CHICAGO (CBS) – An Oak Park man is charged with first-degree murder of a Forest View woman who was reported missing in January.
24-year-old Richard Chavez was identified as the person who caused the death of Charisma Ehresman, 20, by strangulation. He is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
Ehresman was reported missing on Jan. 23, according to Forest View Police. She was originally reported missing "based on suspicious circumstances," and an endangered missing person advisory was issued.
Her body was found Jan. 28 in the back of a vehicle in the 5900 block of West Iowa Street in the city's Austin neighborhood
Chavez is due in bond court Saturday.